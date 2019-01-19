Forum 35 and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge are partnering to create a new interactive art event with elements from both forum's Art Melt and the Ebb & Flow Festival, the Arts Council has announced.
The art exhibition follows Art Melt with a public participation component and will serve as the anchor event for an expanded Ebb & Flow Festival Season, which promotes and celebrates the many cultural events happening in the city in March and April.
“Forum 35 created Art Melt with the goal of being a premier event to showcase the relationship between Louisiana art, artists and the arts community” said Forum 35 President Jessica Keasler in the announcement. “Fifteen years from its creation, Art Melt has become Louisiana’s largest juried multimedia annual art exhibit. We are excited to partner with the Arts Council to elevate Art Melt to the next level as Art Flow, providing even more opportunities for the public to experience Louisiana’s unique arts and culture.”
Temporary 2- and 3-dimensional installations will be displayed in participating venues in a three-mile radius around downtown Baton Rouge. The public will be able to view the diverse array of exhibits and vote on favorites over the course of one month.
A national jury also will award winners of the juried and public prizes, who will be announced during the Ebb & Flow Festival weekend, April 6-7. Their artwork will continue to be on display through the Baton Rouge Blues Festival on April 14-15.
“From the beginning, the Arts Council envisioned Ebb & Flow Festival as an event which gave Baton Rouge a unique cultural identity on a global scale, and now with partnerships like this one with Forum 35, we are collectively creating the brand which promotes the many arts events and festivals happening throughout our city between March and April,” said Renee Chatelain, president and CEO of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, in the announcements. “Baton Rouge, with anchor events like Art Flow, 3rd Street Songwriters Festival, Baton Rouge Blues Festival, Red Stick International Digital Festival, and Louisiana International Film Festival, among others is poised to embrace this cultural branding, much like Austin’s SXSW.”
For more information, visit artsbr.org, forum35.org or call the Arts Council at (225) 344-8558.