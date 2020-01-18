Music Director and Conductor Timothy Muffitt and the Baton Rouge Symphony will continue the orchestra's 71st Orchestral Series by celebrating Mozart’s 264th birthday with a “Mozart Birthday Bash” concert on Jan. 23.
The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 529 Convention St., preceded by a pre-concert talk by Muffitt at 6:30 p.m.
The concert will feature four principal musicians from the symphony: Rachel Ciraldo, flute; James Ryon, oboe; Darrel Hale, bassoon; and Angela Bagnetto Finley, French horn.
“I’m thrilled we have the opportunity to feature four of our veteran wind players whom our audience has come to know and love,” Muffitt said. “Collectively, Rachel, Jim, Darrel and Angela have more than 40 years’ experience with the symphony, and Mozart’s 'Sinfonia concertante' is the perfect piece to showcase their tremendous talents.”
Also on this all-Mozart program are his "Divertimento for Strings" and Symphony No. 38, “Prague.”
The symphony also is partnering with Cocha on a pre-fixe dinner before the concert. For each $45 three-course meal purchased, Cocha will donate $10 to the symphony. With a dinner reservation, patrons also will receive reserved seating at the concert in Zones A, B and C for those with pre-purchased concert tickets.
Tickets start at $25. Student rush tickets are available 20 minutes prior to performance for $10 cash and current student ID, subject to availability.
For tickets, call (225) 383-0500 or visit BRSO.org.