- The Constantinides New Music Ensemble will perform at 4 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. The concert is included with general admission. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org
- Tickets are on sale for the annual Clarence L. Barney Jr. African American Cultural Center Jazz Brunch on Feb. 23 at the Stadium Club South in LSU's Tiger Stadium. The brunch is part of a series of programs celebrating Black History month at LSU. Distinction in Diversity honors also will be presented to Chief Justice Bernette J. Johnson, Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed and Linda Smith Griffin. For tickets, call (225) 578-5736 or visit lsufoundation.org/jazzbrunch.
- The LSU School of Architecture will host the symposium "Bordering On" from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Admission is free. bordering-on.org
- Auditions for Theatre Baton Rouge's "The Explorer's Club" will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 24 at the theater, 7155 Florida Blvd. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. For details, visit theatrebr.org.
- Ann Connelly Fine Art, 1670 Lobdell Ave., Suite 100, is showing "Splash" exhibition by Susan Robert and "New Work" by Demond Matsuo. (225) 927-7676 or annconnelly.com
- The Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, is showing Michael Varisco's exhibit "Just Below the Surface" through March 30. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. (337) 233-7060 or acadianacenterforthearts.org
On the area arts and cultural scene
Follow Robin Miller on Twitter, @rmillerbr.