The LSU School of Music is back with in-person performances, beginning with a "return to the stage" concert by the LSU Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, in the LSU Union Theater.
New Director of Orchestral Studies Scott Terrell will conduct the concert, featuring faculty soloist Willis Delony, LSU Boyd Professor of Piano and Jazz Studies.
The program will include classic 20th century works of such American composers as Aaron Copland's "Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo" (1942), Florence Price's "Piano Concerto in One Movement" (1934) and Howard Hanson's "Symphony No. 2 'Romantic" Symphony'" (1930).
Tickets are $18, general public, and $11, students.