Over the course of a day, more than 1 million names appear on the large television screen at the Louisiana State Archives.
These are the men and women who died in World War I.
"They're also names of military who fought for France, Germany, England and other nations who died in World War I," says Amy Louviere, the Archives' exhibit coordinator. "It starts at 8 o'clock in the morning and runs for 12 hours each day."
The project was put together by the Canadian nonprofit The World Remembers to commemorate the end of World War I, which began on July 28, 1914, and ended on Nov. 11, 1918.
"The World Remembers" also is the title of the Archives' exhibit, which will show the names onscreen through Nov. 9. The commemoration of the war's end will continue at the Archives through Dec. 28 with an exhibition of items from its collection to coincide with The World Remembers project.
The items have a way of putting faces on the faceless screen names. More specifically, Louisiana faces.
Prior to World War II, the war was referred to as the Great War or simply the World War. It also was called the war to end all wars.
The United States entered the war on April 2, 1917, with Louisianian John Johnston among the troops. His uniform is featured in this show.
"His uniform is part of our collection. We not only have it in this show but also a photo of Mr. Johnston in his uniform and a photo of him when he was 91," Louviere says.
One look at the thick, wool overcoat, which hangs to well below the knees, could provoke an itch.
There's also the shirt and pants of Louisiana soldier Hursey Sayes, along with his gas mask, canteen, tin cup and plate he used in the field.
"We also have his helmet," Louviere says, removing it from the exhibit case. "It's made of metal, and it's heavy. It really puts things into perspective to think about the soldiers wearing these."
The helmet's rust and dents make real the stark reality of war.
The LSU Textile and Costume Museum also contributed to the show with its loan of a Red Cross volunteer nurse's uniform worn by Julie Powell, of Baton Rouge. It hangs next one of many World War I era posters donated to the Archives by the Louisiana chapter of the American Legion.
The posters were printed to encourage the public to support the war by eating less meat and wheat, buying U.S. bonds and joining the service.
"The posters came from the Old State Capitol's basement, and they reflect the times of the war," Louviere says.
And, to show what was happening on the homefront, the exhibit includes such things as photos of Gen. John J. "Black Jack" Pershing's 1918 visit to New Orleans' Mardi Gras celebration. The celebration was staged on Berlin Street, now named for Pershing, who served as commander of the American Expeditionary Force on the Western Front in the war.
"And a lot of people may not know that LSU's Memorial Tower was built in memory of the Americans who died fighting in World War I," Louviere says. "A fundraising campaign was launched, and we have some notable letters of support from some of the people who contributed on display."
The Archives is administered by the office of Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, who says the exhibit is a reminder of privileges Americans enjoy today.
“We are honored to host an exhibit that pays tribute to almost 88,000 American soldiers who gave their lives as well as thousands more from 15 other nations,” Ardoin says. “Their service is well noted, especially as we approach the mid-term congressional elections. Voting is one of the most sacred rights we hold as Americans, and these men and women paid the ultimate sacrifice so we could enjoy that freedom.”
The World Remembers
An exhibit commemorating the centennial of the end of World War I
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first Saturday of the month. Through Dec. 28.
WHERE: Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane.
ADMISSION/INFO: Free. (225) 922-1000 or sos.la.gov/archives