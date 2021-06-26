Southeastern Louisiana University’s Sims Library in Hammond will host a panel discussion at 3 p.m. Monday, June 28, in conjunction with the opening of “Determined to Rise: The Women’s Suffrage Movement in Louisiana.” It is free and open to the public.
The traveling exhibit, on display through Aug. 31, commemorates the challenges and triumphs of the women’s suffrage movement on the 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
The exhibit features eight panels focused on Louisiana suffragists, the African American woman’s experience with women’s suffrage, a timeline of significant events, laws pertaining to women’s rights after gaining the vote, and federal and Louisiana women who have made their mark on history.
Leading the discussion will be members of the Centennial Women’s Suffrage Project team, including Carol Madere and Elizabeth Hornsby, of communication and media studies, and Sam Cavell, of the history and political science department.
“The panelists will discuss Louisiana’s role in the suffrage movement, especially how it began, the women who advocated for it, and the societal forces that sought to defeat it in Louisiana,” said Angela Dunnington, librarian and project team member.
“After a yearlong delay, we are thrilled to welcome the Centennial Women’s Suffrage team as they tell this important story from Louisiana history,” said Janie Branham, interim director of Sims Library.
The Centennial Women’s Suffrage Project team at Southeastern developed the exhibit with grant support from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities Rebirth grant program.
The project launched at Southeastern in 2019. The team partnered with the National Women’s History Museum, Preserve Louisiana, Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, and the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources regional program. The project leaders have engaged in scholarly discourse through presentations, panel discussions, a one-day conference, a virtual institute for K-12 educators, and a traveling exhibit.
“Our future plan is to look at funding a documentary on Louisiana suffragists,” Dunnington said. “We want to tell the Louisiana story and air that documentary on local television channels.”
For more information, call (985) 549-3485 or email adunnington@southeastern.edu.