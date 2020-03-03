The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will host the Poetry Out Loud Louisiana finals competition at noon March 7 at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. 4th St.
Admission is free.
Poetry Out Loud is a national competition for high school students that teaches them about poetry through memorization and recitation of classic poetry.
Participants master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary heritage.
The competition offers cash prizes and scholarships for winning students and their schools. The winner of Saturday's competition will represent Louisiana in the national competition from April 27 to April 29, in Washington, D.C.
Twenty students from around the state of Louisiana will compete Nia James and Willow Hoffpauir, Baton Rouge region; Tori Wilson, Ariana Felton and Charles Blem, Lafayette region; Jesse Gille, Jacob Simmons and Justin Basse, St. Tammany region; Susannah Parker, Kate and Amburgey, Lake Charles region; Gianina "Amy" Ndiaye, Ian Faul and Nandi Muhammad, New Orleans region; MacKenzie Miller, Rachel Clottey and Kaylee Sanchez, Shreveport region; and Sage Bell, Jalisa Garth, Amerie Brown and Raytisha Jackson, Monroe region.
For more information, call (225) 344-8558 or visit artsbr.org.