- Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., will open "Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer" on July 13. The show features 56 photographs by Souza, former chief White House photographer who worked with both Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. The show runs through Sept. 25. At 5:30 p.m. July 15, Professor Lisa Reynolds will speak on "Designing a Presidency." The assistant professor of graphic design at Wilkes University will focus on the pivotal points of graphic design in presidential elections throughout history, and how they influence the way politicians communicate with voters. The lecture is both in-person and online; both are free. Register for the virtual program at louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Clue," opening Aug. 20 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
- Registration is open for a "Summer Art Scramble" evening adult art class from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 20 at the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Participants will search for and create art with abstract artist and instructor Kellie Rountree. Admission is free; limited space available. Advanced reservations required. Call (225)336-2422 Ext. 200. For more information, visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Lauren Reilly Elliot Company's production of John Guare's "The House of Blue Leaves," opening July 30 at Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. For more information, email laurenreillyeliotcompany@gmail.com or visit LREtheatre.com.
- Join Ben Hickey, curator of exhibitions for the Hilliard Art Museum, for an online video tour of "Nancy Macko: The Fragile Bee," currently on view at the museum, 715 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, by visiting hilliardmuseum.org. The museum also is open for in-person visit for the show, which runs through Aug. 25, along with "Raine Bedsole: Water and Dreams" through Dec. 3; "John Gargano: Le Détroit In Dust Ree" through July 31; "Sanctuary: New Work by Linda Alterwitz" through Feb. 11; and "Miniscapes: Where the Land Meets the Mind" through Sept. 10. For more information, call (337) 482-0811.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
