- Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., will open "Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience" on Oct. 1, detailing the American prisoner of war experience from the Civil War to modern conflicts. The show runs through Dec. 20. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Free admission. (225) 342-0500 or louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
- Tickets go on sale Oct. 1 for Red Magnolia Theatre Company's production of "Steel Magnolias," opening Nov. 14 in Theatre Baton Rouge's Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. redmagnoliatc.org.
- Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's production of "The Hours Glass," opening Oct. 4 at the theater, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. upstagetheatre.biz.
- Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd., is holding auditions for "A Christmas Carol" on Oct. 5 and for its Young Actors Program production of "Guys and Dolls" on Oct. 19-20. For specific times and requirements, visit theatrebr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the 25th anniversary gala for the River Road African American Museum at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Water Campus, 1110 S. River Road. The evening will include food and music. Tickets are $75 at the museum's Facebook page. For more information, call (225) 474-5553 or visit africanamericanmuseum.org.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will host a closing reception from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 for "Adore | Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection." Free admission to the reception during the museum's monthly Free First Sunday. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
- "New Work: Hand Tooled Glass Sculpture" by Maurice Alvarado is showing at Ann Connelly Fine Art, 1670 Lobdell Ave., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and by appointment. Free admission. (225) 927-7676, email art@annconnelly.com or annconnelly.com.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's productions of "The Rocky Horror Show," opening Oct. 17, and "A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder," opening Nov. 1. theatrebr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for "An Evening with Vanessa Williams" at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Fuhrmann Auditorium, 128 W. 23rd Ave., Covington. The concert will benefit Playmakers Theater and the St. Tammany Art Association. Tickets are $75-$150. sttammany.art/williams.
- Tickets are on sale for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge Jazz Listening, a series of cabaret-style jazz concerts at Chorum Hall, 1024 Executive Park Ave. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 — Dave Stryker; Dec. 3 — Bill Grimes; Jan. 8 — Mark Zaleski; March 11 — Brad Walker Extended Trio. bontempstix.com, artsbr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Acting Up in Acadiana's production of "Confessions of a Former Monkey Mind Doctor," a new play by Daniel Povinelli and Brandon Barker, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5 in the James Devin Moncus Theatre in the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
- The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host "Play Day: Fly Me to the Moon!" from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 5, and "Printing Done Right: An Evening with Jeffrey Lush" from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9. (337) 482-0811 or hilliardmuseum.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com