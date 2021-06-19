- The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., with the Louisiana Division of Archaeology, has opened the exhibit "The Mardi Gras Shipwreck." The show, which runs through spring 2022, features artifacts recovered in 2007 by a team of archaeologists and researchers from the 1800s-era Mardi Gras Shipwreck in the Gulf of Mexico. The museum's regular hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is $7 for adults; $6 for students, senior citizens and active military. Free for ages 6 and younger. For more information, call (225) 342-5428 or visit louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
- The deadline is June 25 to submit artwork to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum's "Iridescence: Juried Competition." The competition spotlights the use of iridescent materials, principles and techniques in the creation of fine art. Winning submissions will be featured in an online exhibition, and select works will be included in an exhibition at the museum, 100 S. River Road. The submission fee is $35 for a minimum of three pieces and $10 for every submission thereafter up to the maximum of 10 pieces. For more information, email submissions@lasm.org or visit lasm.org.
- Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is holding a new fundraiser, Clara's Closet, to offer assistance to those who can't afford to participate in "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou." From now through Sept. 1, gently used clothing, purses, shoes and other accessories for all ages are being collected to be sold through consignment. Items can be dropped off in garbage bags at the Dancers’ Workshop studios, 10745 Linkwood Drive. Monetary donations are also welcome. Clara’s Closet is the first of several events that will raise funds for families and dancers who need financial assistance to support their performance in the Nutcracker. Donations will go toward providing tickets for families to watch their children perform along with some fun extras such as commemorative T-shirts, Nutcracker dolls and backstage photos. For more information, email 2022444@sjabr.org or call or text (225) 397-8732.
- Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's upcoming production of the musical "School House Rock Live!," opening July 8 at the theater, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. The production is based on the Emmy Award-winning 1970s Saturday morning cartoon series that taught history, grammar and math. For more information, call (225) 647-1230 or visit actgonzales.org.
- The Southeastern Louisiana University Department of Visual Art + Design is hosting an art exhibit by New Orleans-based artist John Isiah Walton titled “Black Paintings: Cybernetic Folklore, Place, + Spirit” at the university’s Contemporary Art Gallery, 100 E. Strawberry Stadium. The show is free and runs through Sept. 2. It includes more than 30 large-scale paintings by Walton created over the last two years. The artist's collaborative animated music video and works on paper also are included. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call (985) 549-5080 or email cmolina@southeastern.edu.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
