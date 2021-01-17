- Tickets are on sale for the first performance in the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee's 2021 Performing Arts Series featuring pianist Michael McDowell at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Julien Poydras Museum and Arts Center, 500 W. Main St., New Roads. Attendance is limited to 75; face masks are required. Tickets are $29.25. Call (225) 638-6049 or (225) 718-1574.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is continuing its online Southbound Virtual Artist Talk Series at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19, 21 and 28. Tuning in on Zoom is free. To register, visit bit.ly/southboundseries.
- Tickets are on sale for the River City Jazz Masters series, a collaboration between the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and the River City Jazz Coalition. The schedule is: Feb. 24 — Warren Wolf; March 9 — Jazzmeia Horn; April 21 — Poncho Sanchez; May 13 — Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra. Performances will be held outdoors on the fourth floor River Terrace at the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. For tickets, call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Love Letters," running Feb. 12-14 in the Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $25.75-$30.75. Call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
- The Foundation for Louisiana will be providing grants of $5,000 to $10,000 to 30-40 Louisiana-based artists or collectives whose work addresses climate impacts, mass incarceration, cultural memory and legacy, and/or displacement and erasure of Black and Indigenous communities. Deadline to apply is Feb. 1. Applications are at foundationforlouisiana.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
