LSU Opera will be the first college program to premiere the Holocaust opera "Two Remain" on Sept. 27 and Sept. 29.
The opera, by Jake Heggie and Gene Scheer, will be performed in LSU's Reilly Theatre on Tower Drive. The Friday show begins at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinee begins at 3 p.m.
Heggie also is known for his opera "Dead Man Walking," based on Louisiana author and anti-capital punishment activist Sister Helen Prejean's book of the same title.
"Two Remain," directed by Dugg McDonough, is performed in two acts.
The first act focuses on Krystyna Zywulska, whose Jewish identity was hidden. She was a political prisoner at Auschwitz-Birkenau. In secret, she composed lyrics to inspire fellow prisoners, even as she carried out her harrowing job in the Effektenkammer: Cataloging the personal effects of thousands of women and children before they were killed in the ovens next door. She told her story in the book "I Survived Auschwitz," published in 1946.
In the second act, Gad Beck’s story illuminates the Nazi persecution of homosexuals during the Holocaust. Beck’s first true love, the poet Manfred Lewin, was 19 when he and his entire family were killed in Auschwitz.
Tickets are $29, $19 for seniors and $14 for students by calling (225) 578-3527 or visiting lsu.edu/cmda.