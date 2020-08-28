- The deadline is 6 p.m. Aug. 31 for bidding in the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's "Conduct the BRSO" silent auction. The highest bidder will get to conduct the symphony for one selection in its March 18 "Hollywood Hits!" concert. The winning bidder also will receive a Mallard baton, a private conducting lesson from Associate Conductor David Torns and four tickets to the concert. To place your bid, visit brso.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "American Son," opening Sept. 24 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $36 and $26 for students by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.
- Baton Rouge artist Elayne Kuehler's new works will be featured in a one-person show, "Louisiana Wild," opening with a reception from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at Gallery 600 Julia in New Orleans. The show includes paintings of coastal birds, landscapes and still lifes of South Louisiana. Masks and social distancing are required. The show runs through Sept. 30. For more information, call (504) 895-7375 or visit Gallery600Julia.com.
- St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington, is now open Fridays and Saturdays. Face masks and social distancing are required. The association's Art House Gallery is showing “The Space Between,” featuring sculptural works by internationally recognized artists Rick Brunner and Jonathan Pellitteri. For more information, call (985) 892-8650 or visit sttammany.art.
- The Hilliard Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., is showing Philip Gould's "Bridging the Mississippi: Spans across the Father of Waters," featuring bridges across the Mississippi River. For more information, call (337) 482-0811 or visit hilliardmuseum.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Iberia Performing Arts League's production of Tennessee Williams' "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," opening Sept. 11 in the Essanee Theatre, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia. For tickets, call (337) 364-6114.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
