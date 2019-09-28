The Associated Women in the Arts' fall show, "35 Years of Excellence in Art," will hang through Oct. 30 at the Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane.
There will be a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 17. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month.
The art encompasses a variety of subjects including sunsets, florals and Baton Rouge scenes rendered in acrylics, watercolors and oils.
The mission of the Associated Women in the Arts is to advance the causes of women artists by creating opportunities for them to produce, exhibit and discuss their work. In doing so, the organization will help broaden the culture base of Baton Rouge and assist the cause of art throughout the state.
Admission is free, and the archives building is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call (225) 922-1000 or visit AssociatedWomenintheArts.com and sos.la.gov/archives.