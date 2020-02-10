If you're heading to downtown Baton Rouge for Mardi Gras on Feb. 15, be sure to stop by the Louisiana Art Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, to take part in its Cake Walk.
Museum visitors will be given a chance to sample king cakes from noon to 2 p.m., then vote on their favorites.
Cakes will be supplied by a variety of Baton Rouge bakeries. And while there, visitors can explore the exhibits in the museum's galleries.
The winning King Cake will be announced on social media.
The Cake Walk is included in the museum's general admission of $12 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-12 and seniors age 65 and older. Groups of 15 or more are admitted for $8.
For more information, visit lasm.org.