On Wednesday, Jan. 15, facilitators from California Lawyers for the Arts are offering an all-day training session for teaching artists in the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St.
These workshop-style classes are free to community artists and educators, and will help equip participants to deliver workshops at Louisiana correctional facilities as part of the Arts Council’s Arts in Corrections Program. Completion of the training is not the sole prerequisite for a teaching position in the program.
The training will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Although participation is free, enrollment is limited. Participants are encouraged, though not required, to reserve their spot by emailing Xero Skidmore, director of Community Engagement at the Arts Council, at cskidmore@artsbr.org.
“We are immensely fortunate to be involved in such a groundbreaking arts outreach,” said Skidmore. “I think we are truly servicing those in our community who need art in their lives the most.”
For more information about the California Lawyers for the Arts training or the Arts in Corrections program, call (225) 344-8558, ext. 222.