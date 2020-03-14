“Art Flow 2020” will open March 16 as part of the Ebb & Flow Festival season.

The exhibition will run through April 5 at The Gallery at the Manship Theatre and the LSU Museum of Art, both in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.; the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road; and the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St.

The exhibition was established by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and Forum 225 as Louisiana’s premier artist showcase competition, with a variety of venues to keep the creative footprint as large as possible.

Art Flow 2020 is offering more than $10,000 in prizes. After the exhibition opens, voting will be online at ebbandflowbr.org or artsbr.org for the People’s Choice award, and an artist jury will select first-, second- and third-place winners. The winners will be announced at the Ebb & Flow Festival on April 5.

This year, 338 pieces of art were submitted by more than 100 Louisiana artists. Of these submissions, 48 works, including paintings, drawings, ceramics, photography, sculptures and printmaking works, were accepted for the show by the Art Flow jury.

This year’s jurors are Kristin Malia Krolak, director of the LSU School of Art Galleries; Randell Henry, artist and professor of visual arts at Southern University; and Dale Newkirk, artist and professor of art at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.

For more information, visit artsbr.org.