- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will host a reception at 6 p.m. Thursday for its exhibit "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism Through the French Lens." The event will include a lecture with Reading Public Museum curator Scott A. Schweigert. Admission is $10. lsumoa.org
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," opening Friday on the Main Stage, and the Young Actors Program's "Our Town," opening March 14 in the Studio Theatre. theatrebr.org
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host a screening of the Academy Award-nominated film "Finding Vivian Maier" at 2 p.m. Saturday. The film coincides with the museum's exhibit "Picturing Vivian Maier: A Street Photographer Revealed." lasm.org
- BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway, will host Rockin' at the Swamp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature rocks, crystals, gemstones and fossils at a Rockhound Market, a Treasure Trail, a rock-climbing wall and hands-on activities. $5, $4 for ages 2-17. Free for age 2 and younger. (225) 757-8905 or brec.org/rockin.
- The LSU Composers Forum will host guest pianist Froso Ktistaki performing a program of solo piano works by Baton Rouge composer Dinos Constantinides, director of the forum and the Louisiana Sinfonietta, at 7:30 p.m. March 11 in the LSU School of Music Recital Hall, Dalrymple Drive. Free. lsu.edu/cmda
- Registration is open for "Studio Saturday: Camera Construction" workshop at 1 p.m. March 30 at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. lasm.org
- Registration is open for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's 2019 summer camps. For a full list and registration information, visit playmakersbr.org
- The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum will host the fifth annual John Bartholomew Bienvenu Lecture featuring Janice Simon at 6 p.m. March 15 at the Louisiana Immersive Technologies Enterprise center, 537 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Simon is the Josiah Meigs distinguished teaching associate professor of art history in the Lamar Dodd School of Art. She will focus on the artists of the antebellum period whose work now defines American landscape painting. hilliardmuseum.org
- The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 100 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host a plein air demonstration by artist Morgan Samuel Price at 2:30 p.m. March 12. She is also serving as this year's judge for the Shadows-on-the-Teche plein air competition. hilliardmuseum.org
On the area arts and cultural scene
