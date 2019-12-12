Rita Jones Rushing said God told her in 2001 to write the book "Silly Women."
The title references a biblical passage from First Timothy about men who finagle their way into homes and take control over "silly women," or those who are easily swayed.
In 2008, the paperback was complete, and a few weeks later, so was its stage play, the Baton Rouge writer said.
On Sunday, "Silly Women" makes its stage premiere at Scotlandville Magnet High School.
"It's about friendships and relationships, the connection between domestic violence and love addiction," Rushing said, adding that one cast member is a victim of domestic violence.
"There are four women, good friends — Monica, Chantel, Kathy and Jessica — they're up for an award, business of the year," Rushing continued. "Monica usually wins, but this year, she ties with Jessica. Monica goes after Jessica's man to get back at her."
Although dealing with serious subjects, Rushing said the play does have spots of humor.
The cast, both from the local area and as far away as Houston and Pensacola, Florida, have been rehearsing for eight months.
Rushing said she's funded the project herself.
"God Almighty woke me up," she said of her inspiration for "Silly Women."
'Silly Women'
1:30 p.m. doors open, 3 p.m. performance Sunday
Scotlandville Magnet High School, 9870 Scotland Ave.
$10-$20 at eventbrite.com, $25 at the door
(225) 241-6266 or (225) 346-1700