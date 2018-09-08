Ann Connelly Fine Art will open "Nouveau Naturalist" featuring work by David Humphreys and Kate Blacklock with a reception at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13.
Both artists will attend, and live entertainment will be provided by Ben Harrington and Peter Simon at the gallery, 1670 Lobdell Ave., Suite 100.
Humphreys and Blacklock, both starting in the traditional photography discipline, have expanded their processes to include physical and digital manipulation.
Humphreys, using a photographic collage process layered with mixed media, developed an immersive environment of textures and colors on his works.
Exploring digital photography, Blacklock captures her imagery of flora and fauna and delicately augments the images to create ethereal and dreamlike compositions. Blacklock prints her work on an aluminum surface that contributes to the holographic quality of the work.
Both artists are using their expertise in photographic processes to push the medium beyond a traditional experience.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free. For more information, call (225)-927-7676, email art@annconnelly.com or visit annconnelly.com.