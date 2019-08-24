The Art Guild of Louisiana's national juried "River Road Show" celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
Seventy artworks were chosen from 349 entries by 121 artists representing 19 states. This collection of photos is a sampling of the show whose subjects range from Louisiana life to the mystical.
The show is free and runs through Sept. 19 at the Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.
The guild will host a receptoin and awards presentation at 5 p.m. Aug. 29 at the archives. For more information, call (225) 930-7542 or visit artguildlouisiana.org.