The Odell S. Williams Now And Then African American Museum, 538 South Blvd., is exhibiting cotton it has grown in its own patch.
The show features homegrown varieties of cotton, including the traditional white cotton, coupled with nontraditional brown and green cotton. The cotton was planted in mid-April and can be seen in the museum's patch. It is now almost ready for picking.
A 9-foot cotton sack also is on display. While there, visitors also can see an authentic 1953 bus from the year of the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott and rural artifacts, African art and minority inventions.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. For more information, call (225) 343-4431.