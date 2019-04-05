Baton Rouge Community College will present 34 events as part of its 2019 Arts Fest, beginning Monday, April 8. The fest, running weekdays through Thursday, April 18, will feature visual and performing arts, workshops, poetry, music and multi-genre events at the BRCC Mid City campus and its Frazier site.
The 11th annual Arts Fest kicks off at 11 a.m. Monday with an event at BRCC's Magnolia Gallery, featuring music by jazz musician and BRCC faculty member Charles Brooks, DMA. Events at this year's festival include "The Mixed Bag," a multi-genre performance on April 10 featuring Donney Rose, Tony King, Brittany Marshall and Marcel P. Black; a presentation on April 11 by Antoine Mitchell about his new graphic novel, "Sankofa's Eymbrace"; a craft brewing discussion with Henryk Orlik on April 15; and an April 17 performance by Omar Offendum, a Los Angeles-based Syrian-American rapper and poet.
Rose is this year's Arts Fest artist-in-residence, a first for the festival. He programmed and will take part in several events.
All performances are free and open to the public. BRCC's Mid City campus is located at 201 Community College Drive; the Frazier site is at 555 Julia St. More information can be found at mybrcc.edu. The full schedule is below.
Monday, April 8
11 a.m. to noon, Magnolia Gallery, Mid City: Kick-off featuring music by Charles Brooks
Noon to 1 p.m., Dumas Conference Room, Magnolia, Mid City: "Voices from the Bayou" student reading
1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Art Annex, Frazier: "I can't draw" drawing workshop with Hope Amico
Tuesday, April 9
9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Dumas Conference Room, Magnolia, Mid City: “Voices of a People’s History of the United States” with Jenny Yanez, Istrouma High School students
10:30 to 11:45 a.m., Dumas Conference Room, Magnolia, Mid City: “Printmaking in the Expanded Field” with Leslie Friedman
Noon to 1 p.m., Magnolia Gallery, Mid City: "Tunes At Noon with Kristen Foster
1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Dumas Conference Room, Magnolia, Mid City: “Music Talks” with Kristen Foster
Wednesday, April 10
1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Dumas Conference Room, Magnolia, Mid City: Fan Fiction! Writing Talk/Workshop with Kathleen Schexnayder, Shea Varnado and FANDOM
1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Art Annex, Frazier: Cyanotype Printing with Deb Lillie
3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dumas Conference Room, Magnolia, Mid City: “Bear Language” Epic Poem Writing Workshop with Donney Rose and Taylor Scott
6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Magnolia Theater, Mid City: “The Mixed Bag” Multi-Genre Performance featuring Donney Rose, Tony King, Brittany Marshall, and Marcel P. Black
Thursday, April 11
10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Dumas Conference Room, Magnolia, Mid City: “Mythology and Democracy” with Eric Elliott
Noon to 1 p.m., Magnolia Gallery, Mid City: Tunes at Noon with Dexter Jackson
1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Dumas Conference Room, Magnolia, Mid City: “Social Awareness and Activism in Painting” with Barriane Franks
3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Dumas Conference Room, Magnolia, Mid City: "Sankofa's Eymbrace," a graphic novel presentation by visual artist and author Antoine Mitchell
4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Dumas Conference Room, Magnolia, Mid City: "The Hard Work of Art Work," a panel discussion with Donney Rose, Marcel P. Black and Antoine Mitchell
5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dumas Conference Room, Magnolia, Mid City: “Umbrella Decorating” with Daphne Flentroy of Le Rouge Creations
Friday, April 12
Noon to 3 p.m., Art Annex, Frazier: “Monster Mugs” with Caroline Smith
Monday, April 15
11 a.m. to noon, Dumas Conference Room, Magnolia, Mid City: “Craft Brewing,” a discussion with brewmaster Henryk Orlik
Noon to 1 p.m., Dumas Conference Room, Magnolia, Mid City: Creative Writing Workshop with Julie Wedding
1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Art Annex, Frazier: Introduction to Oil Painting workshop with Jeromy Young
Tuesday, April 16
10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Dumas Conference Room, Magnolia, Mid City: “Gnome Sayin’?” with Christopher Brumfield
Noon to 1 p.m., Dumas Conference Room, Magnolia, Mid City: Creative Writing Workshop with Julie Wedding
1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., Dumas Conference Room, Magnolia Mid City: Story Telling Workshop with Alexis Braud
2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Dumas Conference Room, Magnolia, Mid City: “Creative Change: Art as Social Action” with Donney Rose and SK Groll
3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., Dumas Conference Room, Magnolia, Mid City: Writing Resistance Workshop with Donney Rose
3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., Black Box Theater, Magnolia, Mid City: “Institutionally Aggravated” with Dr. Lisa Flanagan and Students
Wednesday, April 17
10 a.m. to Noon, Dumas Conference Room, Magnolia, Mid City: Paper Creations with Sister Adelaide
Noon to 1:30 p.m., Dumas Conference Room, Magnolia, Mid City: Creative Workshop with Omar Offendum
2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Art Annex, Frazier: "Whimsically Creepy" with Barbara Donovan
6 p.m., Magnolia Theatre, Mid City: "SinSyrianly Omar," a performance by Los Angeles-based Syrian-American rapper and poet Omar Offendum,
Thursday, April 18
10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Mac Lab, Room 140, Governors, Mid City: Digital Storytelling with Dr. Ben Powell
Noon to 1:30 p.m., Magnolia Gallery, Mid City: Student Art Showcase and Reception
12:30 p.m., Magnolia Gallery, Mid City: “Excerpt of the Audit," a performance by Donney Rose from his forthcoming poetry and mapping project "The American Audit," exploring the 400 years of Black American life
1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Dumas Conference Room, Magnolia, Mid City: “Music Talks” with Dexter Jackson
3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dumas Conference Room, Magnolia, Mid City: “Say Less” – Micro Poem Workshop and Performance of Epic Student Poem from "Bear Language" event