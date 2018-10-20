Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts will present "Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25.
Columbia Theatre Director Roy Blackwood says the concert, featuring Suzanne O. Davis, is North America’s premiere musical tribute to King.
“Suzanne O. Davis gives an energetic and heartfelt performance along with the Tapestry band and takes the audience on a journey into those great recordings,” Blackwood says. “With songs like ‘It’s Too Late,’ ‘I Feel the Earth Move,’ ‘One Fine Day,’ and ‘Jazzman,’ 'Tapestry' brings back a beautiful flood of music memories with every song.”
The show also includes King’s hits that followed her "Tapestry" blockbuster.
Tickets are $35 in the orchestra or balcony, $45 in the loge and can be purchased at box office, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond, which is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, online at columbiatheatre.org or by phone at (985) 543-4371. For more information, call (985) 543-4366.