For those of a certain age, "Summer of Love" conjures up images of the late 1960s and hippies with flowers in their hair.
But for the 60 plus artists participating in LSU's Alfred C. Glassell Jr. Exhibition Gallery's new show, the theme was a jumping-off point for all kinds of love.
For the gallery's 17th annual Summer Invitational Exhibition, which runs through Aug. 12, Therese Knowles brought 16 ceramic Kewpie angels.
Collectively, the angels are called "Walking Each Other Home." And though they were meant to be exhibited together, gallery director Kristin Malia Krolak believed the Kewpies' message would be more powerful if they were scattered throughout the gallery.
Krolak was right. It's as if the angels are a running theme throughout the gallery, tying the show together.
And that pleases Knowles, who says her artwork is a continuous story of "putting the pieces together."
The story of the angels began in New Orleans, where as a child, Knowles stood with her family to watch parades pass on Lee Circle. One krewe tossed Kewpie dolls, a coveted throw she was never able to catch.
Passing by a ceramics shop on her way home from school, Knowles recalls seeing unfired figures of Christ, saints and even Buddha and then saving her money to buy them. She then began buying vintage molds, one being a Kewpie doll.
Her artistic talents comes into play with how Knowles turned the dolls into angels. She has used the wings from a bird mold to create some of the Kewpies' wings. Others have birds perched on their heads.
And a few of them gaze directly at Leslie Charleville's "Gator Lovin,'" a double alligator gyotaku print, a Japanese process where an impression of an animal is made directly on paper almost immediately after its death.
As an artist, Charleville is almost always on call, especially during alligator season in September.
"This technique was developed in Japan to document the size of a fish," Charleville says. "My sister saw it in a documentary and told me I should try it."
Charleville began using the technique in 2013 and has since been commissioned by alligator hunters and fishermen to document their catches. But she's also an artist, who presents these creatures in an artful way.
"They aren't just objects to me," Charleville says. "These animals lived, and in this way, I'm honoring their lives."
Charleville cleans the animal, then rubs nontoxic Sumi ink on it, making sure to fill all crevices in its hide. Next, she places the paper on the animal, rubbing it to get a full impression.
“That’s when I realize I really don’t know these animals like I think I do,” she says. “I see things in the print that I didn’t know were there.”
Like Charleville, artist Leah M. Hamel also works with natural materials. But her piece, “Ripe & Unrequited,” is made from handmade paper created from the fibers of abaca, banana and kozo plants.
“I’m inspired by the banana bloom and how it appears both male and female,” she says.
And that's just another interpretation of the "Summer of Love."
'Summer of Love'
17th annual Summer Invitational Art Exhibition
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, noon to 5 p.m. weekends. Through Aug. 12.
WHERE: LSU's Alfred C. Glassell Jr. Exhibition Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
ADMISSION/INFO: Free. (225) 485-8748 or artgallery@lsu.edu.