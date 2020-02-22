You won't find Dory under this sea, but you'll see plenty of other creatures in Glasgow Middle School's Talented Visual Art students' art installation "Voice of the Sea" in the Shaw Center for the Arts.
The installation is in the Paula Garvey Manship Foyer at the Shaw Center's entrance. The project was coordinated by Geeta David, talented art instructor, and features a colorful ecosystem created from fiber art.
There's sea turtles, a sea horse, an octopus, an eel and lots of fish as created from the minds of middle school students.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
For more information, call (225) 389-7171 or visit shawcenter.org.