The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host an opening reception for its "Iridescence" art exhibition from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
The reception will feature a gallery tour by Curator Lexi Adams and Nathan Lord, assistant professor in LSU's Department of Entomology and director of the Louisiana State Arthropod Museum.
The event also will feature an artist’s talk by Soo Sunny Park, who will be installing her piece, "Spectrum Specter," live in the museum's "Iridescence" exhibition Sept. 15-17.
“Soo Sunny Park is a mixed-media artist who uses boundary materials such as fencing and glass to transform liminal or transitional spaces: inside and outside, sculpture and drawing, vision and perspective," Adams said. "Additionally, Park harnesses light as an artistic material rather than simply an element of viewing. By doing so, she challenges the boundaries of artistic materials and mediums by inviting the viewer to explore the translucent layers of glass, cast shadows and reflections which ultimately invite the viewer to wonder about the space in and around her work.”
Born in Seoul, South Korea, Park received her bachelor of fine art in painting and sculpture from Columbus College of Art & Design, Columbus, Ohio, and a master of fine art in sculpture from Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.
Park’s installation process can be viewed by the public. She will be working on the second floor of the museum's main gallery from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Reception tickets are $15 for nonmembers and free for members. Wine and light refreshments will be included. Park’s installation will be included with regular museum admission. This program also is a 2021 Ebb & Flow Festival event.