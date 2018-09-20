Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will conduct its annual children's and company auditions Saturday and Sunday for "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou."
Rehearsals for the Dec. 15-16 performances begin in early fall.
More than 400 youngsters will be part of the holiday production. Also needed are advanced dancers with a minimum of 2 years en pointe to audition to perform with the company in its 2018-19 season.
Auditions for ages 13 and older with 2 years minimum en pointe will be at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22 at the Dancers’ Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. The cost is $10, cash or check only. Dancers are asked to wear black leotard and pink tights. Female dancers are asked to bring pointe shoes.
Children's auditions will be Sept. 23 at the Dancers Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. The cost is $10, cash or check only. Times are noon to 12:45 p.m. for boys age 8; 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. for girls age 8; 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. for girls age 9; 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for girls age 10; and 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. for girls ages 11-12.
Children must be 8 years old by Dec. 31, 2018.
Arrive 15 minutes prior to audition time. Children must wear a leotard, tights and ballet slippers and know their current height and weight.
For more information, call (225) 766-8379 or to download and print audition forms, visit batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-auditions.