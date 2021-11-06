Theater Baton Rouge will stage its first musical since the 2020 coronavirus lockdown with the opening of "Godspell" on Nov. 12.
In a contemporary setting, the musical follows the story of Jesus Christ through parables in the Book of Matthew, which include The Last Supper, his crucifixion and resurrection.
Austin Ventura stars as Jesus as he navigates his journey on Earth.
He considers the role a big responsibility but said he also has enjoyed learning about Jesus' humanity.
"There are a lot of these scenes that you have to approach them with a sense of humor," Ventura said. "Jesus had compassion and understanding, but I believe he had humor, as well."
For director Clay Donaldson, the modern storytelling includes regional current events.
"We're updating things to be more relevant to our present day, but we also want the production to speak to Baton Rouge," he said. "We're really hoping to speak to people here."
And Donaldson hopes audiences will latch on to Jesus' compassion, humor and teachings.
"At any time or place, people are always going through hard times," he said. "There are reasons for hurt in the world, but we're hoping that with our production, our audience can leave at the end with a little more hope."
With the exception of the actors playing Jesus, Judas and John the Baptist, 12 cast members will depict multiple characters, using their own first names.
The cast will be accompanied on stage by a six-piece orchestra directed by Jonathan Thomas.
"Godspell" runs Nov. 12-14 and Nov. 18-21 on Theatre Baton Rouge's Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $25-$35. Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required. For tickets or more information, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.