There are only a few days left to catch "Love and Happiness," the Mentorship STEAM Academy art students' Social Justice Murals exhibit in the Paula G. Manship Foyer at the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
Students were instructed to choose an issue that was important to them or prevalent in the community. Their artwork covered a variety of subjects from women's empowerment to human rights to animal rights to equality.
"Their ideas transformed into something very beautiful," Mentorship STEAM Academy art teacher Cynthia Oby wrote in the exhibit statement. "We hope you enjoy this very important body of work that gives insight into the world of this generation."
The show runs through Jan. 10. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
For more information, visit shawcenter.org.