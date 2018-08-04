Theatre Baton Rouge's Jenny Ballard has her work cut out for her.
Last year, she says, was probably the theater's best season.
"I just don't know how we could possibly top it," says Ballard, the theater's artistic managing director.
But she, the play reading committee, the theater's board and staff are off to a good start with the scheduling of three regional premieres. On Sept. 7, the musical "Fun Home" will open, with the drama "Silent Sky" coming Jan. 18 and "The Explorer's Club," another drama, opening April 26.
"This season features plays with powerful women characters," Ballard says. "We have 18 people on our reading committee, and we start reading plays about a year-and-a-half ahead of time. So, we didn't plan on the timing of our season being so relevant with what's happening today. But the timing is perfect."
Ballard adds that the season's trend of strong women even extends to its production of "Little Shop of Horrors," opening Sept. 21.
"We made what might be a controversial decision to cast a woman in the part of Audrey II," Ballard says.
The character, usually played by a man, is part plant, part creature from outer space, who has a taste for humans.
"We've cast Brandy Johnson in the part," Ballard says. "She was the best at auditions. We didn't look at who was the best male actor or female actor. We only looked at who was the best, and that was Brandy."
The new season kicks off Aug. 16 with the Young Actors Program's production of the musical "Thoroughly Modern Millie" on Theatre Baton Rouge's Main Stage.
"The Young Actors usually perform in the Studio Theatre," Ballard says. "But they sold out of all of their performances a couple of years ago when they were doing 'Bye Bye Birdie,' so we added a performance. Then we added three more performances when they did 'Footloose' last year. So we felt like they earned their opportunity to be on the Main Stage."
And though "Millie" will be performed by a cast of youngsters, it will officially open Theatre Baton Rouge's 72nd season.
"The show on the Main Stage in August always opens our season, and this is it," Ballard says. "We won't be featuring all of the Young Actors' shows on the Main Stage, but they'll have some Main Stage opportunities in the future. It gives them a chance to experience some of the same things our actors experience, especially performing in front of a big audience."
Ballard noted that after a couple of missteps last season, most notably in the profanity-laced "It's Only a Play" and the edgy "Cabaret," the theater, which has always offered movie-type ratings, is going to advertise the ages for which productions are appropriate.
Here's the productions scheduled for 2018-19:
- Aug. 16 — "Thoroughly Modern Millie"
- Sept. 7 — "Fun Home"
- Sept. 21 — "Little Shop of Horrors"
- Oct. 18 — "The Rocky Horror Picture Show"
- Nov. 7 — "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"
- Dec. 7 — "A Christmas Carol"
- Jan. 18 — "Silent Sky"
- Feb. 8 — "In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play"
- March 8 — "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"
- March 14 — "Our Town"
- April 26 — "The Explorer's Club"
- May 10 — "33 Variations"
- June 14 — Disney's "Newsies"
For more information, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.