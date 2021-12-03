The University Jazz Ensemble at Southeastern Louisiana University will present its final concert of the fall semester on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Led by Director of Jazz and Percussion Studies Michael Brothers and titled “A Big Band Christmas,” the free concert is scheduled at 7:30 p.m., in the Pottle Annex Recital Hall on campus in Hammond.
“Come share some Christmas cheer with the University Jazz Ensemble,” Brothers said. “The program will feature jazz arrangements of such classics as ‘Jingle Bells,’ ‘I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,’ ‘O Come All Ye Faithful,’ ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem,’ ‘O Holy Night,’ ‘Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!’ and ‘Good Swing (King) Wenceslas.’”
For more information, call (985) 549-2184.