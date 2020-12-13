- The Baton Rouge Symphony's Holiday Brass concert, featuring the symphony brass and percussion, will be held online at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. The concert, conducted by David Torns and streaming live from St. Joseph Cathedral, will feature David Summers on the cathedral pipe organ. Tickets are $30 at brso.org.
- A fundraiser for America, My Oyster Association will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Kendra Scott store at Perkins Rowe shopping center. The store will donate 20% of sales to provide additional funding for "AMOA's Making a Stand to Understand Our America!" documentary series, which will feature interviews with the graduates of the Class of 2020 about pursuing their education during the pandemic and social unrest. They also talk about how they plan to use their education and talents to make America better. Twenty percent of online purchases Dec. 19-20 with the code GIVEBACK-0ISU also will be donated to AMOA, which encourages students to embrace education as their ticket to the American dream.
- Tickets are on sale for the 11th annual Home for the Holidays Songwriters Showcase at 7 p.m. Dec. 27 at the River Terrace on the fourth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts 100 Lafayette St. The concert, featuring C.J. Solar, David Borne and Rhett Anthony, is part of the Manship Theatre's lineup of events. Tickets are $48 by calling (225) 344-0334 or at manshiptheaatre.org.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is showing the exhibits "Capital City Contemporary 5: Water" through Dec. 13, "Frank Hayden: Lift Every Voice" through Jan. 3, "Landscape Abstracted: Will Henry Stevens" through July 11 and "Cosmos: Imagining the Universe," through July 18. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
- The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will host an "Old Time Music Open Jam" from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 13 outdoors, with musicians on the covered porch of the museum’s Juke Joint and guests under the oak trees. In the event of inclement weather, it will be moved to the museum’s open-air barn. Musicians will informally play old country, bluegrass and folk. Visitors should bring lawn chairs and blankets. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is accepting submissions for its Community Quilt Project. The museum is creating a collage portrait quilt square to add to its Community Portrait Quilt inspired by its current exhibition, "Letitia Huckaby: This Same Dusty Road." Museum staff will scan your artwork, transfer it to fabric and add it to the quilt. For more information, email gbenoit1@lsu.edu. Also, the museum is offering virtual group tours and educational resources for teachers at lsumoa.org/ed-resources.
- The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., is showing the exhibits "A Colorful World in Black & White: Fonville Winans’ Photographs of Louisiana" and "Spanish Town Mardi Gras: 40 Years of Good Times and Bad Decisions" through Dec. 31. For more information, call (225) 342-5428 or visit louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
