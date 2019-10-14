There's The Reformer and The Achiever, The Enthusiast and The Peacemaker.
In all, nine personality types are part of the Enneagram, a model of the human psyche.
Artist Chad Schoonmaker explores those personality categories in his show, "Color by Number," at the Manship Theatre Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
But there's a kicker — Schoonmaker depicted each personality type in abstract, signaling that because people are different, not everyone fits neatly into one slot.
The artist learned that firsthand when he overheard conversations in the gallery.
" … People were talking about how they might fit in one category, but they also had traits of another," he said. "It's almost as if their conversations became a part of the artwork."
That's the reaction Schoonmaker was hoping to generate by combining his love for art and people into this series designed specifically for this space.
He provides the descriptions of each personality type next to each of his works. What's your number?
"One: The Reformer": Ones are conscientious and ethical with a strong sense of right and wrong. They are teachers, crusaders and advocates for change: always trying to improve things but afraid of making a mistake. Well-organized, orderly and fastidious, they try to maintain high standards but can slip into being critical and perfectionistic. They typically have problems with resentment and impatience. At their best: wise, discerning, realistic and noble. Can be morally heroic.
"Two: The Helper": Twos are empathetic, sincere and warmhearted. They are friendly, generous and self-sacrificing but can also be sentimental, flattering and people-pleasing. They are well-meaning and driven to be close to others but can slip into doing things for others in order to be needed. They typically have problems with possessiveness and with acknowledging their own needs. At their best: unselfish and altruistic, they have unconditional love for others.
"Three: The Achiever": Threes are self-assured, attractive and charming. Ambitious, competent and energetic, they can also be status conscious and highly driven for advancement. They are diplomatic and poised but can also be overly concerned with their image and what others think of them. They typically have problems with workaholism and competitiveness. At their best: self-accepting, authentic, everything they seem to be — role models who inspire others.
"Four: The Individualist": Fours are self-aware, sensitive and reserved. They are emotionally honest, creative and personal but can also be moody and self-conscious. Withholding themselves due to feeling vulnerable and defective, they can also feel disdainful and exempt from ordinary ways of living. They typically have problems with melancholy, self-indulgence and self-pity. At their best: inspired and highly creative, they are able to renew themselves and transform their experiences.
"Five: The Investigator": Fives are alert, insightful and curious. They are able to concentrate and focus on complex ideas and skills. Independent, innovative and inventive, they can also become preoccupied with their thoughts and imaginary constructs. They become detached yet high strung and intense. They typically have problems with eccentricity, nihilism and isolation. At their best: visionary pioneers, often ahead of their time and able to see the world in an entirely new way.
"Six: The Loyalist": The committed, security-oriented type, Sixes are reliable, hardworking, responsible and trustworthy. Excellent troubleshooters, they foresee problems and foster cooperation but can also become defensive, evasive and anxious — running on stress while complaining about it. They can be cautious and indecisive but also reactive, defiant and rebellious. They typically have problems with self-doubt and suspicion. At their best: internally stable and self-reliant, courageously championing themselves and others.
"Seven: The Enthusiast": Sevens are extroverted, optimistic, versatile and spontaneous. Playful, high-spirited and practical, they can also misapply their talents, becoming overextended, scattered and undisciplined. They constantly seek new and exciting experiences but can become distracted and exhausted by staying on the go. They typically have problems with impatience and impulsiveness. At their best: focus their talents on worthwhile goals, becoming appreciative, joyous and satisfied.
"Eight: The Challenger": Eights are self-confident, strong and assertive. Protective, resourceful, straight talking and decisive, but can also be egocentric and domineering. Eights feel they must control their environment, especially people, sometimes becoming confrontational and intimidating. Eights typically have problems with their tempers and with allowing themselves to be vulnerable. At their best: self-mastering, they use their strength to improve others' lives, becoming heroic, magnanimous and inspiring.
"Nine: The Peacemaker": Nines are accepting, trusting and stable. They are usually creative, optimistic and supportive but can also be too willing to go along with others to keep the peace. They want everything to go smoothly and be without conflict, but they can also tend to be complacent, simplifying problems and minimizing anything upsetting. They typically have problems with inertia and stubbornness. At their best: indomitable and all-embracing, they are able to bring people together and heal conflicts.
Schoonmaker sees himself as a solid Four, though he also bears traces of Seven's traits.
"I am the individualistic type you see in Four, but sometimes I find myself moving toward Seven," he said. "But doesn't everyone want to be a Seven? Or at least be around a Seven, because they're spontaneous and fun."
For more information, visit Schoonmaker's website at cscreates.com.