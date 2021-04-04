- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Blithe Spirit," running April 23-25 and April 28-May 1 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30.75 and $25.75 for students by calling (225) 924-6496 or at theatrebr.org.
- The Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of the Arts has opened the application period for Individual Artist Relief Grants. The grants provide relief directly to individual Louisiana artists impacted during the pandemic or other natural disasters affecting Louisiana in 2020. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, April 16. All applicants selected for funding must provide a valid ID, proof of residency and a W-9. To apply, individual artists must create an account in the online grant platform Submittable. Once an account is created, the application and guidelines can be accessed through the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development Grant applications manager. For eligibility requirements, visit crt.state.la.us/cultural-development/arts.
- Registration is open for the Manship Theatre's in-person summer camp, for ages 6-8. Camp is from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 21-25. Cost is $275 and includes a camp T-shirt and a special screening in the theater. The camp will explore theater, dance and visual arts. For more information or to register, call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
- The Books Along the Teche Literary Festival is hosting Children’s Word and Picture Workshops from 9 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. April 10 at the Sliman Theatre and George Rodrigue Park in New Iberia. Three different workshops will be offered, ranging from musical programs to writing and illustrating activities: 9 a.m. — "Boogie on the Bayou"; 10 a.m. — "Be a Word Detective"; 11 a.m. — "Steps to Illustrating A Picture Book Workshop." Admission is free, but participants are asked to register in advance by emailing techefest@gmail.com. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
