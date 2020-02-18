Southeastern Louisiana University’s Department of Music and Performing Arts will present the University Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Lab Band in the first concert of the spring semester at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19, in the Pottle Music Building Recital Hall in Hammond.
The concert is free.
The University Jazz Lab Band program, under the direction of Lecturer of Double Bass John Madere, will include “Blues for Alice” by Charlie Parker and “Stolen Moments” by Oliver Nelson.
The University Jazz Ensemble program, under the direction of Director of Jazz Studies and Instructor of Percussion Michael Brothers, will feature a tribute to Ray Charles.
Program selections include “The Queen Bee” by Sammy Nestico; “One Mint Julep” by Rudy Toombs, arranged by Quincy Jones; “I'm Busted” by Harlan Howard, arranged by Benny Carter and Alford Jackson; “Them That Got” by Ray Charles, orchestrated by Mike Lewis; “Silent Way” by Wolfgang Haffner, arranged by Magnus Lindgren; and “Let the Good Times Roll” by Sam Theard and Fleecie Moore, arranged by Quincy Jones.
Joining the Jazz Ensemble will be trombone guest artist Steve Sigmund, a 17-year veteran of the Ray Charles Orchestra. Sigmund currently serves as music director and conductor for legendary saxophonist and vocalist Maceo Parker and his “To Ray with Love” tribute to Ray Charles.
For more information, contact the Department of Music and Performing Arts at (985) 549-2184.