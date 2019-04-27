- The Runnels Spring Art Show and Festival of Arts will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 5 on campus at 17255 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road. The Festival of Arts will include an awards ceremony and reception for the art show at 1:30 p.m.; viewing of the art show from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; harp, orchestra and band concerts starting at 2 p.m. in the Gladys Hague Runnels Theatre; and special events and displays in both school libraries. runnels.org
- Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's production of "The Cookout," which will be performed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, in the LSU Shaver Theatre, LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building. The musical is being directed and choreographed by Dwight Bell. newventuretheatre.org
- "Spotlight on the Collection: Henry Botkin" runs through May 4 at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Also, "Slavery, the Prison Industrial Complex: Photographs by Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick," runs through May 18; "Tripping Over Cypress: Recent Work by Cliff Tresner" runs through Aug. 10; and "Installation: LAND DISPLACE MENT / REPLACE MENT" runs through April 30. (337) 482-0811 or hilliardmuseum.org.
- Registration is open for the Lauren-Reilly Eliot Company's acting class in Lafayette. This five-week class will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays, June 2-30, at Cite des Arts, 109 Vine St, Lafayette, and will culminate with scenes being performed for an open audience. Register at LREtheatre.com.
- Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's dance musical production, "The Cookout," opening May 4 at the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. For tickets, visit newventuretheatre.org.
- LSU Libraries Special Collections is taking reservations for its annual Audubon Day on May 18 in Hill Memorial Library on campus. One-hour viewings will be at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. To register, visit lib.lsu.edu/special/audubon.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Follow Robin Miller on Twitter, @rmillerbr.