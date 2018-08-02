LSU's Alfred C. Glassell Jr. Exhibition Gallery was already planning its solo show of works by Charles Barbier for January when news of his death appeared on social media sites Thursday morning.
The 71-year-old Vietnam veteran died Thursday from sepsis after developing pneumonia. He was hospitalized at Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary.
"He'd just came into the gallery last week," Glassell Director Malia Krolak says. "He was planning all new work for the show. He said he definitely did not want to do a retrospective."
Barbier's name may not be familiar to many Baton Rougeans, but his work is visible throughout the city, from the LSU football players on the interstate pilings along Nicholson Drive to murals at Greenwood Community Park in Baker, American Cash Pawn in Mid City and inside the Pastime Lounge on Nicholson Drive.
"I feel like he hasn't really left us, because he's everywhere," Krolak says. "He'll always be around us."
Barbier painted as a self-taught artist some 15 years, then earned his bachelor's degree in fine arts from the University of New Orleans, then his master of fine arts degree from LSU.
He cited his experience serving in the Vietnam War from 1968-69 as a factor in his development as an artist.
His paintings many times tackled controversial subjects; his compositions were complex, influenced by pop culture and almost always painted in bright colors.
"He was every bit as colorful in person as his artwork was," says Jason Andreasen, executive director of Baton Rouge Gallery.
Barbier was an artist member of the cooperative gallery since 1994.
"Anybody who has been to a show of his at our gallery or elsewhere knew that it was something to look forward to," Andreasen says. "He was always a celebration of light and creativity, and there can never be another one — there can never be another Charles Barbier."
Outside of the local art world, Barbier was involved in community service, having served as president of the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations.
"I knew him from his tenure as president, and I knew him to be a pleasant fellow who did good work for his community and Baton Rouge," says Elliott Atkinson Jr., also a past present of the federation.
But it was the arts community that probably knew him best. Fellow artist Hunter Roth created collaborative paintings with Barbier from 2005 through 2011.
"There are many artists who were so close to Charles," Roth says. "Charles came into my life when I was trying to discover myself as an artist and needed some kind of outlet, and I needed friends. I was working at LSU, but I didn't want to go back to school. He became my mentor."
Roth, Barbier and fellow artist Clark Derbes painted a popular series of collaborative paintings, all displayed in a show at Baton Rouge Gallery.
"We'd stand elbow to elbow and paint and argue about colors," Roth says. "But in the end, it was good because it was fun. He taught me to loosen up and be carefree as an artist. He inspired a generation."
And Barbier never stopped painting.
"As long as he was painting, he was happy," Roth says. "He took art and made it fun."
"He was so driven to paint that he would find a place on the underpass to paint a mural," Andreasen says. "Or he would find a side wall that no one ever thought of putting a mural on and breathe new life into it. He was a Baton Rouge treasure."
Barbier is survived by a son and daughter to whom Krolak will talk about going forward with a solo show of their father's work at Glassell in January.
"Right now, we're still planning it, but it be with his past works as a tribute to him," Krolak says. "But we'll let his family decide."