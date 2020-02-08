Samuel C. Hyde Jr., a professor of history at Southeastern Louisiana University, will provide a look into the storied life of Union Gen. Halbert E. Paine at Port Hudson State Historic Site on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The lecture will be held at noon in the museum meeting room.
Lawyer, soldier, brigade commander and future congressman, Paine was involved in the Vicksburg campaign, the capture of New Orleans, the Battle of Baton Rouge and the Bayou Teche offensive, as well as taking part in an assault on the Priest Cap during the siege and Battle of Port Hudson.
Afterward, he wrote from his hospital bed to the officers and soldiers of the 133rd Regiment of New York Volunteers a glowing letter of high appreciation of the gallantry which they exhibited while he had the honor to command them.
Hyde will share more about this story and others on the life of Paine, from "A Wisconsin Yankee in Confederate Bayou Country: The Civil War Reminiscences of a Union General," which he edited in 2009.
Hyde also is the author and editor of several books on Southern and Louisiana history, including "The Enigmatic South, A Fierce and Fractious Frontier" and "The Curious Development of Louisiana's Florida Parishes, 1699-2000."
Port Hudson State Historic Site commemorates the siege of Port Hudson, which lasted May 22 through July 9, 1863, marking the longest siege on American soil. Thousands of men died during the significant victory in the Union's strategy to control the Mississippi and Red rivers, cutting off Confederate forces from much-needed supplies.
Admission to the site and event is $4, free for ages 3 and younger and 62 and older.
Designated a National Historic Landmark in 1974, Port Hudson State Historic Site is located on U.S. 61 near Zachary.