In October, Tyler Perry announced that he is retiring Madea, the tough, boisterous matriarch that the New Orleans native has portrayed for almost 20 years in a series of stage plays and films.
But first, Madea is making the rounds in a four-month, national tour of one more stage play, "Madea's Farewell Play Tour," with a date in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
The performance will take place at 7 p.m. at the Raising Cane's River Center (275 S. River Road). Tickets are $45-$95 with $110 VIP tickets. Along with Perry, the play will feature Tamela Mann, David Mann and Cassi Davis Patton. A final Madea movie, "Madea's Family Funeral," will be released March 1, 2019.
Tickets and more information can be found online at raisingcanesrivercenter.com or by calling (225) 389-3030.