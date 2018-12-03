Madea - 1_B2_D03_01964_R2.jpg

From left, Tyler Perry as Madea, Cassi Davis as Bam and Patrice Lovely as Hattie in 'Boo 2! A Madea Halloween'

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY CHIP BERGMAN

In October, Tyler Perry announced that he is retiring Madea, the tough, boisterous matriarch that the New Orleans native has portrayed for almost 20 years in a series of stage plays and films.

But first, Madea is making the rounds in a four-month, national tour of one more stage play, "Madea's Farewell Play Tour," with a date in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

The performance will take place at 7 p.m. at the Raising Cane's River Center (275 S. River Road). Tickets are $45-$95 with $110 VIP tickets. Along with Perry, the play will feature Tamela Mann, David Mann and Cassi Davis Patton. A final Madea movie, "Madea's Family Funeral," will be released March 1, 2019.

Tickets and more information can be found online at raisingcanesrivercenter.com or by calling (225) 389-3030.

Follow Jake Clapp on Twitter @Jake_Clapp

Red Editor

View comments