The easiest way to drive from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Baton Rouge is the 576-mile trek south on U.S. 49.
Which really didn't matter to Anne O'Shea. When she learned that Baton Rouge's all-woman Red Magnolia Theatre Company's inaugural production would be Nora Ephron's "Love, Loss, and What I Wore," she would have walked the distance for a part — any part — in the play.
O'Shea made the trip to the capital city in August for the theater company's gala at Mid City Ballroom, where it opens the play Friday night. She auditioned for director Macy Jones at the party, which landed her the part of breast cancer survivor Geralyn.
The determination of O'Shea's real-life journey to play Geralyn has a way of meshing with that of the character's survival, making her scene even stronger.
But that scene doesn't come until the end of the play, after a string of women wander into clothes designer Gingy's shop to tell their stories.
"Gingy is the thread that ties these stories together," says Nancy Litton, who plays the clothes designer. "The play is written in separate monologues, but the story is told in Gingy's dress shop in this production."
Gingy is the nickname for real-life author Ilene Beckerman, whose book, "Love, Loss, and What I Wore," was adapted for stage by screenwriter sisters Nora and Delia Ephron.
The show opens with Gingy sketching various parts of her wardrobe that represent her life's milestones. And as her customers stroll in, she listens.
The audience does, too.
"I've cast 16 women of different ages, races and ethnicities to play these parts," Jones says. "The beauty of this play is you can cast as few as five to play all the parts or as many as 20. I wanted to give as many women as I could the opportunity to be on stage."
Which is Red Magnolia's mission — providing an outlet for women in the arts through theater production.
And O'Shea is one of those women.
She is a friend of Michele Johnson, who co-founded Red Magnolia in 2017 with friends Paula Shreve, Melissa Venable, Beth Bordelon, Dori Huffy, Teresa Alvarez, Lindsey Short and Elizabeth Canfield.
O'Shea and Johnson met in Wilmington, North Carolina, where O'Shea was running her own women's theater company, Minerva Productions.
"I've known Michele for years," O'Shea says. "We keep in touch, and when I found out that she was staging 'Love, Loss, and What I Wore,' I knew I had to come down here and audition. It was a play I've always wanted to produce."
O'Shea has since been running lines with her husband, Brian, in Tulsa. The entire cast came together for rehearsal the first time last week at Pop Shop Records.
"Since the whole cast isn't on stage at the same time, I'd been rehearsing pockets of them," Jones says. "We came together this week, and we decided to do a stumble-through. That's where we just run through the whole thing for the first time to see how it goes. I thought it was going to fall apart, but it flowed. It was amazing."
'Love, Loss, and What I Wore'
Produced by Red Magnolia Theatre Company
7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday
Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway
$25