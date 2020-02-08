The Music Club of Baton Rouge will host soprano Celeste Angelle Veillon, accompanied by pianist David Easley, in "Heart on Fire!," a recital of showstoppers on Feb. 9.
The performance will take place at 3 p.m. at the Woman's Club, 259 T.J. Jemison Blvd. Coffee will be served at 2:15 p.m.
Veillon and Easley are known for their renditions of Broadway, light opera and classical choices. In addition to their collaboration, the pair will be joined by guest performers tenors David Aguillard and Steve Clawson.
Admission is free. For more information, visit brmusicclub.com.