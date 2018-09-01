John Turner and Jerry Fischer have made a $4 million gift to the LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts’ opera program and on-campus recital hall.
LSU Opera, established in 1931 as one of the country’s first major opera programs at a university, is now one of only a handful of named university opera programs. Turner and Fischer’s multimillion-dollar investment, the largest gift in the college’s history, according to a news release, creates the John G. Turner and Jerry G. Fischer Center for Opera at LSU. It also will enable the renovation of the LSU School of Music Recital Hall, which includes the addition of the Paula G. Manship Concert Organ.
Within the College of Music & Dramatic Arts, Turner and Fischer have made gifts to 20 initiatives and created several funds specifically dedicated to the success of LSU Opera, including an endowed scholarship through which they have supported more than 50 students, a fellowship, a support fund for productions and a general endowment.
Turner and Fischer’s gift will give the College of Music & Dramatic Arts the flexibility to respond to LSU artists’ evolving needs by providing unrestricted, endowed support to LSU Opera and renovating the college’s most-used performance space, which hosts more than 300 performances annually, the news release says.
In 1999, Paula Manship gave the LSU School of Music $1 million for the design, construction and installation of a concert organ. Her vision was to offer students a world-class instrument on which to practice and perform. Turner and Fischer’s gift will create a permanent home for the Paula G. Manship Concert Organ in the soon-to-be renovated School of Music Recital Hall.
Turner is a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, and Fischer is an LSU alumnus. They also have given to the LSU AgCenter, College of Art & Design, College of the Coast & Environment, College of Human Sciences & Education, College of Humanities & Social Sciences, Museum of Art, Museum of Natural Science and School of Veterinary Medicine, as well as the Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation.