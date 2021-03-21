The Arts Council of Pointe Coupee is opening the doors to the Poydras Center, 500 W. Main St., New Roads, for four performances between now and mid-June.
On the schedule are:
- April 23: Kevin Andry and the St. Michael’s Jazz Ensemble
- May 21: The Krickets
- June 12: Travis Hudson
- June 19: Taylor Frey and Roots Run Deep.
Those with tickets from the canceled 2020 season can use them for the new performance dates. Tickets are available at Roy’s Jewelers and The Therapy Center in New Roads or can be reserved by calling (225) 718-1574.
Face masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing will be required. The auditorium space is limited.