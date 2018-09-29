HAMMOND — A mock trench, battlefield diorama and scores of war-related items and artifacts are among the features of a special exhibit commemorating World War I at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies.
Titled “The War That Did Not End All Wars: Louisiana and the Horror of World War I,” the free exhibit runs through Dec. 10 in the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies, located on the third floor of Sims Library on Southeastern’s Campus.
An educational project that places emphasis on all the nations who participated in the great struggle, the exhibit covers all aspects of the war from the sources of the conflict through the ill-fated Russian incursion and the influenza pandemic that killed thousands at the end of the war.
Exhibit hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
For more information or to schedule a group visit, call (985) 549-2151, or email selahistory@southeastern.edu.