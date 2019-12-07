The Vital Theatre NYC will bring its traveling production of the children's story, "Angelina Ballerina: The Very Merry Holiday Musical," to the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts on Dec. 15.
The curtain opens at 2 p.m. with a little mouse named Angelina taking center stage surrounded by her friends as they plan an absolutely positively spectacular holiday dance pageant.
When a mix-up prevents the pageant from going on, Angelina and her friends must use their creativity to save the show. By working together, Angelina, Grace, Alice, AZ, Marco and Angelina’s little sister, Polly, discover the true spirit of the holidays.
The story's moral? It’s not about the things you receive, but the holiday cheer you share.
The story is inspired by the "Angelina Ballerina" series of children's books by author Katharine Holabird and illustrator Helen Craig, from which the animated British children's series was later launched.
Tickets are $23 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.