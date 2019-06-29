- Theatre Baton Rouge has added performances at 7:30 p.m. July 5 and 2 p.m. July 6 of its summer musical Disney's "Newsies." Tickets are $19-$30. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum has free admission from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 7. The museum also hosts Creation Station at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Planetarium Family Hour and Stargazing at 10 a.m. Saturdays, and the Traveling Trunk Show at 11 a.m. Saturdays. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's summer musical "Willy Wonka" opening July 11 in the Pasqua Theatre, 823 Felicity St., Gonzales. Tickets are $20-$30. (225) 647-1230 or actgonzales.org.
- Southeastern Louisiana University will present the Northlake Community Band in concert at 7 p.m. July 11 in Pottle Auditorium on SLU's Hammond campus. Admission is free. The band consists of musicians from junior high school students through retired professionals and is open to new members. (985) 549-5502 or email cms@southeastern.edu.
- Knock Knock Children's Museum is seeking an artist-in-residence. Artists are chosen by a jury and will receive a $3,000 honorarium, along with materials. The position is open to all artists in all mediums that resonate with children. Submission deadline is Aug. 31. The museum will conduct informational sessions at 1 p.m. July 12 and July 31. knocknockmuseum.org/artist-in-residence.
- Registration is open for Southeastern Louisiana University’s Summer Art Camp from July 15 to July 25. Scheduled Monday through Thursday, the camp runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. daily at Clark Hall on the SLU campus in Hammond. Camp is for ages 5 to 15; cost is $75. Register at southeastern.edu/artcamp. For more information, call (985) 549-2193.
- Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's production of "Sweet Georgia Brown" opening July 25 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $30; $25 for children and $15 for groups of 10 or more with advance ticket purchase. (225) 588-7576 or newventuretheatre.org.
- Two new summer exhibitions have opened at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Transformation" by Dan DiCaprio and "Confluence" by Loren Schwerd both run through Aug. 10. (337) 233-7060 or acadianacenterforthearts.org.