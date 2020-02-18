Ascension Community Theatre, 823 N. Felicity St., Gonzales, opens the second weekend of its spring comedy, "The Importance of Being Earnest," on February 20.
Performances will begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 20-22 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 23.
The story is a case of mistaken identity, which is carried to extremes.
Oscar Wilde’s classic follows John Worthing as an English Dandy who pretends to be his own brother Earnest. He uses this as an excuse to leave his dull life behind to visit Gwendolyn.
Meanwhile his best friend Algernon also has decided to arrive under the identity of the nonexistent brother Earnest.
Algernon falls madly in love with the beautiful Cecile, John’s ward, who has been enamored with the fascinating brother Earnest. John, longing to be engaged to Gwendolyn, finds himself in a tight spot when Lady Bracknell refuses to consent since he is not able to reveal who his parents are.
So who is Earnest? Visit Ascension Theatre to find out as this charming comedy of four passionate lovers trying to conform to expectations and double lives unfolds.
This production is directed by Kevin Harger. Tickets are $15-$25 by calling (225) 647-1230 or visiting actgonzales.org.