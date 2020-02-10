Cadbury, one of America's top Easter brands, is again calling for all pets to vie for the opportunity to be in this year's iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny Easter commercial.
Animal lovers nationwide are invited to enter their household pets in Cadbury's "Bunny Tryouts" by visiting bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com.
Deadline for entries is Feb. 24.
For the first time ever, America will help select this year's Cadbury Clucking Bunny star. Once finalists are announced, fans will have the chance to cast their vote to help select the newest and cutest commercial sensation.
Last year's search garnered more than 4,000 contestants and culminated with a win by Henri the bulldog, who will step down as a new pet is crowned.
"The Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial has been a perennial Easter favorite for more than 30 years," said Ethan Mandel, associate brand manager, Cadbury brand. "After last year's newest edition, featuring Henri the bulldog, and the overwhelming positive feedback we've received, we decided to bring back the Bunny Tryouts. But this year we've added a new voting component that will drive additional excitement."
To help cast this year's star, internet sensation Jiffpom the Pomeranian (and his parents) will serve as an honorary judge to help select this year's top 10 finalists.
Not only will the lucky winner grace screens across America, he or she will receive a $5,000 cash prize. Additionally, Cadbury brand once again will be making a $10,000 donation to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the longest-standing animal welfare organization in North America which serves as the nation's leading voice for animals.
For more information, visit thehersheycompany.com.