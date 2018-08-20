What happens to love over the decades? What if the parties involved shouldn't be together in the first place?
Those are the ideas explored in "Plenty of Time," a play by John Shevin Foster that New Venture Theatre opens Aug. 24.
The story's two characters come from different worlds. Christine, played by Taylor Randall, is a pristine debutante. Corey, played by Obatiyé Dent, is a busboy who says he's a Black Panther.
Corey is working at an upscale party hosted by Christine's parents when the two meet. The attraction is immediate, and what begins as a one-night stand continues at the same time each year for the next 43 years.
"It's just about these two people loving each other," says Greg Williams, New Venture's founder and artistic director. "But they're also two people who have no business being together."
If the plot sounds familiar, it should. Foster has said he drew inspiration from Bernard Slade's 1975 Broadway play-turned-movie "Same Time, Next Year."
While the characters in Slade's story meet at the end of World War II, Christina and Corey's affair begins in 1968 and weathers a completely different set of historic events.
"It's not a historical play, but it's one that looks at historical events through the eyes of these characters," Williams says. "John Slevin Foster studied the Ebony magazine covers from these decades when he was writing this play. It's history through their perspective and how it's affecting them."
Foster will be flying into Baton Rouge from New York to attend the opening performance.
"I should be nervous," Williams says. "But I understand what it is for a playwright to see their work come to fruition on stage. We want to make sure we achieve his vision."
The audience watches as the couple grows up and older. Every decade brings a change in appearance, as well as opinions. Corey fights in Vietnam, both have career ambitions and both have evolving opinions on the day's issues, including the AIDS epidemic, gay rights and feminism.
The final scene takes place with the characters having reached their 60s.
"You have to come see the play to see how these two get to this point," Williams says. "I'll say that in the beginning, they're both engaged to marry someone else. And again, these are two people who should not even be together, but they fall in love."
And it's their love that matters most in the end.
'Plenty of Time'
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24-25, 3 p.m. Aug. 26.
WHERE: Studio Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive.
ADMISSION: $25; $20, students with valid ID and groups of 10 or more with pre-purchase.
TICKETS: (225) 588-7576 or newventuretheatre.org